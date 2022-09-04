 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

William T. “Bill” Youngblut

  • 0

William T. “Bill” Youngblut

December 18, 2021

WATERLOO-William T. “Bill” Youngblut, 89, of Waterloo, died on Saturday, December 18, 2021.

Memorial Service: 11:00 am on Saturday, September 10, 2022 at Locke at Tower Park (4140 Kimball Avenue, Waterloo, IA)

Visitation: 10:30 am until time of service on Saturday, September 10, 2022 at Locke at Tower Park.

Memorials may be directed to the family.

Online condolences may be left at www.LockeFuneralServices.com

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Myths about monkeypox debunked

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News