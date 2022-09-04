William T. “Bill” Youngblut
December 18, 2021
WATERLOO-William T. “Bill” Youngblut, 89, of Waterloo, died on Saturday, December 18, 2021.
Memorial Service: 11:00 am on Saturday, September 10, 2022 at Locke at Tower Park (4140 Kimball Avenue, Waterloo, IA)
Visitation: 10:30 am until time of service on Saturday, September 10, 2022 at Locke at Tower Park.
Memorials may be directed to the family.
Online condolences may be left at www.LockeFuneralServices.com
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.