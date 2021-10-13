William Surovy

February 19, 1960-October 11, 2021

WATERLOO-William Surovy was born February 19, 1960: the son of Paul and Sharron (Dalton) Surovy. He graduated from Waterloo West High School in 1979. William worked for Warren Transport in trailer maintenance for 35 years. William was very artistic and talented. He created models by hand. He enjoyed family get togethers, antique tractors, watching Star Trek and playing computer games. William loved his dog Harley.

William passed away at home on Monday, October 11, 2021, surrounded by his family, at the age of 61. He is preceded in death by his parents. William is survived by two brothers: David (Shelly) Surovy of Evansdale and Robert (Angie) Surovy of Dunkerton; two sisters: Mary Surovy of Waterloo and Paula (Robert) Thome of Raymond; nieces: Sarah (Andrew) Scott, Samantha Thome, BJ (Sarah) Papenheim and Jennifer Lane and nephews: Jeremy Surovy and Jamie (Lindsey) Surovy

Memorials may be directed to Cedar Bend Humane Society or Care Initiatives Hospice.

Graveside Services will be at Memorial Park Cemetery, Friday, October 15, 2021 at 1:00 pm

Parrott & Wood is handling arrangements 319-232-3235. Condolences may be left at www.parrottandwood.com