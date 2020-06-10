William Shadman

(1952-2020)
William “Bill” Shadman, 67, of Waterloo, died at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital on Saturday, June 6, 2020, of heart failure.
He was born June 23, 1952, in Waterloo, the son of Winfield Lewis and Irma White Shadman.
Bill married Lonna R. Parker August 16, 1971, in Gilbertville. He was a school bus driver and self-employed.
Survivors: his wife; a son, William W.H. “Willy” (Jennifer) Shadman; grandson, Ryan Shadman; and sisters, Randy (Bob) Kapler and Teri (Nick) McNamara‚ all of Waterloo.
Preceded in death by: his parents; a son, Bradley Shadman; brother, Ronald Shadman; and four sisters, Roxalon Stevens, Winifred Johnson, Sunny Johnson, and Lenora Shadman, in infancy.
Graveside services: 10 a.m. Friday, June 12, at Waterloo Memorial Park Cemetery followed by a luncheon at the Majestic Moon, 1955 Locke Ave., from 11:15 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Memorials: may be directed to the family. Condolences may be left at www.LockeFuneralHome.com. Cards sent to the funeral home will be forwarded to the family.
