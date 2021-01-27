May 7, 1949—January 19, 2021

William “Scott” Secor, 71, Cedar Rapids, died Tuesday, January 19, 2021 at Evergreen Estates I. Private family services at St Luke’s Episcopal Church in Cedar Falls. Teahen Funeral Home, Cedar Rapids is serving the family.

Scott is survived by his son, Brady (Christal) Secor of Cedar Rapids; three grandchildren, Brandon Secor, and Cassie and Aiden Moeller; brothers, Tom (Barb) Secor and Kevin Secor and sister, Jodi Secor.

He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Bryce; and brother, Daniel.

Scott was born on May 7, 1949 in Cedar Falls the son of William and Hermina Ploeger Secor. He graduated from Cedar Falls High School in 1967. Scott worked for Kent Feeds for over 30 years, retiring in 1999.

Scott was a loving father, brother and grandfather. He was always quick with a joke or funny comeback making others laugh and feel comfortable and always had a smile on his face. He enjoyed his family, motorcycles and boats, watching football and playing on his iPad.

