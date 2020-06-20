William R. Clark

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

(1932-2020)

William Riley Clark was born October 25th 1932 and he passed June 9th 2020, after a lengthy illness of two years.

He is survived by his wife of 64 years Marilyn Juel and a son Daniel W. of Oakland, Mississippi; two daughters, Susan D. of Hudson, FL, and Jamie L. of Springhill, FL; 16 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.

He went to East High School, Waterloo and graduated in 1951. He served in the United States Air Force before being employed at the Waterloo Post Office for 27 years. He served as Sunday School Superintendent for 30 years.

He was preceded in death by two sons, Steven P. and John D.; and two grandsons, Riley S. and Collin L.

1st John 3:23-24

