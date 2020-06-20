William R. Clark

(1932-2020)
William Riley Clark was born October 25th 1932 and he passed June 9th 2020, after a lengthy illness of two years.
He is survived by his wife of 64 years Marilyn Juel and a son Daniel W. of Oakland, Mississippi; two daughters, Susan D. of Hudson, FL, and Jamie L. of Springhill, FL; 16 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.
He went to East High School, Waterloo and graduated in 1951. He served in the United States Air Force before being employed at the Waterloo Post Office for 27 years. He served as Sunday School Superintendent for 30 years.
He was preceded in death by two sons, Steven P. and John D.; and two grandsons, Riley S. and Collin L.
1st John 3:23-24
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.