(1938-2019)
WATERLOO — William Henry “Bill” Orton, 81, of Waterloo, died Wednesday, Aug. 28, at ManorCare, Waterloo, from a heart attack.
He was born on March 15, 1938, in Palo Alto County to Wilbur Calvin Orton and Ada Pugsley. He married Beverly Rose Bigler on June 11, 1961, in Decorah.
Bill attended Emmetsburg High School, a technical college in Emmetsburg, and the University of Northern Iowa and received a bachelor’s degree in mathematics. He worked as a COBOL programmer for the Pentagon in Virginia and as a machinist at John Deere, Rath’s Packing Plant, and Viking Pump in Waterloo. He purchased the Bel-Air Motel in 1973 and owned it for about 40 years. He liked helping people prepare for traffic court and do people’s income taxes for them.
You have free articles remaining.
Survived by: his brothers, Paul Thomas Orton (Kondra Sue “Connie”) and Dwayne Eldon Orton; the mother of his children, Beverly Rose Orton; a son, Michael William Orton; two daughters, Rebecca Rose Orton and MeLisa Beth Pilkey; a granddaughter, Aleeya Michelle Rose Pilkey; a nephew, Daniel Thomas Orton; and a niece, Laura Jean Sell.
Preceded in death by: his parents; a nephew, David Matthew Orton; and a sister-in-law, Sarah Louise Orton.
Private ceremony: to commemorate his life is planned. Cards and other sympathies can be sent to Beverly Orton at 709 Downing Ave, Waterloo 50701. Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories, an Overton Family Service, Waterloo, is assisting the family.
Condolences may be left at www.parrottandwood.com.
He loved to fish northern pike fish at Dog Lake, Canada, hunt pheasants in the woods, play checkers with his friends, and play his electric Hawaiian steel guitar. He loved country gospel music, like Charley Pride and Johnny Cash, and the “Gunsmoke” TV series.
To plant a tree in memory of William Orton as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.