{{featured_button_text}}
William Kugler

William Kugler

WATERLOO — William “Bill” Oskar Kugler, 59, of Waterloo was called to heaven on Friday, Oct. 18th, at his home in Melbourne, FL.

There will be a Celebration of Life on Saturday, Oct. 26th at the Heartland Vineyard Church, 3211 Titan Trail, Waterloo, IA, (319) 883-3028.

To plant a tree in memory of William Kugler as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load comments