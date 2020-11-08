William Newnum

January 30, 1945-November 4, 2020

Cedar Rapids—William Edward Newnum, formerly of Waterloo, Iowa, born January 30, 1945 in Crawfordsville, Indiana to Forrest Wayne and Virginia Richard (Cornell) Newnum passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at the Oldorf Hospice House in Hiawatha, IA.

He is survived by two sisters Ruthanna (Steve) Williamson and Linda Jo Newnum all of Crawfordsville, IN, and a brother Dale Michael (Linda Merchant-Newnum) Newnum of Cedar Rapids, IA and several nieces and nephews. He had an extended family, the Schildroth’s of Reinbeck, IA who were like a second family to him. They would meet for lunch every Sunday.

Preceding him in death were his parents, brother Wayne Newnum, nephew Brian Scott Newnum, brother-in-law Harold D. Burgess and his dearest friend George.

Bill graduated from Crawfordsville High School in 1963. He worked for Hy-Vee in Waterloo for twenty-five years. Those who met Bill learned to love him and laugh with him. You will be missed Bill, love you, your brother Dale.

Iowa Cremation is entrusted with the arrangements.

