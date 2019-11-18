(1928-2019)
GRUNDY CENTER — William N. “Bill” Halbach, 91, of Grundy Center, died Saturday, Nov. 16, at Grundy Care Center in Grundy Center.
He was born June 27, 1928, in rural Stacyville, son of Ernest P. and Veronica (Hemann) Halbach. He married Shirley Schafer on July 13, 1957, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Ackley. She preceded him in death.
He graduated from Visitation High School in 1946. He worked on the family farm and also worked as a local farm hand. After his father’s retirement in 1952, Bill was drafted in the United States Marine Corps, where he was stationed in Japan as a clerk typist, earning the rank of corporal. He was honorably discharged in 1954. Bill received an associate’s degree in accounting from Hamilton College in Mason City. He worked in Minnesota for several years and later worked in Grundy Center in public accounting, retiring in 1993 after many years of service. After his retirement from accounting, Bill worked for NuCara Pharmacy.
He was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Grundy Center, where he taught, was part of the Holy Name Society, director of the religious education program, member of the choir, and served as a custodian and bookkeeper. He also was a member of the Jaycees, Grundy Center Rotary Club, City Council, library board of directors, Grundy Center Development Corp. board of directors, landfill commission and a volunteer firefighter with the Holland Fire Department.
Survived by: his children, David (Susan) Halbach of Whitewater, Wis., Steven Halbach and Susan Halbach, both of Grundy Center, Linda (Jason) Sash of Ankeny, Kathleen Halbach of North Liberty and Mary (David) Sents of Winterset; his grandchildren, Ashley and Brian Halbach, Nicholas, Mikayla, Isabelle and Anna Sash and Matthew and Michael Sents; a sister, Sister Edith Halbach, OSF, of Dubuque; a sister-in-law, Maxine Halbach of Austin, Minn.; and a special family friend, Moko Satake of Japan.
Preceded in death by: his wife, Shirley; twin sons, Robert and Richard Halbach; two brothers, Jerome and Leo Halbach; a sister, Kathryn Brumm; and his in-laws, Monica Halbach and Francis Brumm.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at St. Gabriel Catholic Church, rural Reinbeck, with burial in Rosehill Cemetery, Grundy Center. Visitation from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Abels Funeral & Cremation Service-Engelkes Chapel, with a 7 p.m. rosary.
Memorials: may be directed to the family.
Condolences may be left at www.abelsfuneralhomes.com.
In his free time, Bill was an avid newspaper reader and enjoyed doing word searches. He was blessed with a large family and loved spending time with his children and grandchildren.
