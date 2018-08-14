CEDAR FALLS — William Carl Victor Mixdorf, 90, of Windhaven Assisted Living Center, formerly of Waterloo, died there Saturday, Aug. 11.
He was born March 16, 1928, in Waterloo, son of Wilhelm and Mable (Bartels) Mixdorf. William graduated from West High School in 1946. He married Marian Lewis on June 4, 1948. She preceded him in death.
William and Marian lived in Waterloo for 23 years, then moved to an acreage north of Hudson, where they lived for 40 years. He was employed at John Deere in Waterloo as a tool designer for 37 years, and sold Wick homes and farm buildings. William also owned and operated Mixdorf Rabbitry, raising, breeding and exhibiting purebred rabbits.
Survived by: six children, Richard (Kathy) Mixdorf of Waterloo, Pat Bitel of Evansdale, Dave (Rhonda) Mixdorf of Thayer, Brian (Esther) Mixdorf of Grundy Center, Brenda (Pat) Wellner of Washburn and Eric Mixdorf of Denver; a brother, Frank (Carol) Mixdorf of New Glarus, Wis.; two sisters, Ruth White of Waterloo and Margaret Swanson of Waverly; a brother-in-law, Marino Melsted of Sioux Falls, S.D.; a sister-in-law, Carmen Davis of Waverly; 12 grandchildren; a stepgrandchild; 18 great-grandchildren; five stepgreat-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by: his parents; his wife of 64 years; a daughter-in-law, Sharon Mixdorf; two sisters, Mary Lou Blobaum and Marlys Melsted; and four brothers-in-law.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 16, at Trinity American Lutheran Church, with burial following luncheon at Garden of Memories, both in Waterloo. Visitation is 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 15, at Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories, an Overton Family Service, Waterloo, and for an hour before Thursday services at the church.
Memorials: may be directed to the family.
Condolences may be left at www.parrottandwood.com.
William enjoyed cross stitching, puzzles, gardening, attending rabbit shows and fairs, woodworking and spending time with his large family. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him.
