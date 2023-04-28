January 27, 1934-April 23, 2023

WATERLOO-William Matlock Sr., 89, of Waterloo, Iowa passed away surrounded by his loving family on Sunday, April 23, 2023 of natural causes.

William was born January 27, 1934 in Holmes County, Durant, Mississippi, son of Henry and Laura (Washington) Matlock. At an early age he moved to Waterloo. In 1953 he married the love of his life, Annie L. Matlock. They had four children: Sammy, Barbara, William and Cononious. There was also an adoptive daughter, Mary.

William worked at John Deere for 28 years until he retired in 1983. He loved fishing, hunting, gardening, playing solitaire, transporting RIDERs around the community, and watching Western Movies/Gunsmoke daily. He loved his family/friends, enjoyed listening to Blues, and taught boys, girls, men, women, family and friends how to be a man, how to survive in the world today, how to take home grown vegetables and make a meal, and taught some to skin a squirrel, rabbit or coon.

Survived by: three sons, Sammy L. (Willia) Matlock of Waterloo, William Matlock Jr., of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and Cononious Waters of Waterloo; his sister, Alice Pegees of Waterloo; 26 grandchildren; and a host of great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, godchildren and family/friends.

Preceded in death by: his parents; his wife, Annie L. Matlock; an adoptive daughter, Mary Outlaw; three brothers, Henry, Nathan, and Willie Gus Matlock; two sisters, Mary Ella Greer and Evelyn Galloway; and one great-grandchild, Goldie Biddle.

Memorials may be directed to the family at 2411 Idaho Street, Waterloo.

Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Community Baptist Church with burial in Garden of Memories Cemetery. Friends may call at the church on Friday from 5-7 p.m. and on Saturday one hour before Service time. Sanders Funeral Service is assisting the family.