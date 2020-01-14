(1948-2020)

REINBECK — William Mark Nash, 71, of Cedar Falls, formerly of Reinbeck, died Sunday, Jan. 12, at MercyOne Hospital in Waterloo.

He was born July 31, 1948, in Waterloo to William and Gloria (Hargan) Nash. He married Carla Earlene Beckwith on Sept. 23, 1967, at Queen of Heaven Catholic Church in Reinbeck.

Mark attended school in Reinbeck, graduating in 1966 and went on to attend the University of Northern Iowa briefly, before starting a lifelong battle with seizures that forced him to leave school prior to graduating. He would go on to work at his parent’s gas station, Rickerts DX in Reinbeck, and worked a number of jobs due to his medical conditions.

He served as the Reinbeck mayor for a time and was a former member of the Lions Club.

Survived by: his wife; his father, Robert “Buck” Rickert of Reinbeck; children, Eric (Melinda Boyd) Nash of Lincoln and Jennifer (Stewart) Stedman of Cedar Falls; grandchildren Matthew (Whitney) Nash of Grundy Center, Dylan Buhrmaster of Cedar Falls, Danielle (Alex) Pascoe of Marshalltown, Markie-Alie Stedman of Cedar Falls, Hailey Stedman of Cedar Falls, Valerie Boyd of Chicago, Katrina Lovan, and Clay Beenken of Ames; five great-grandchildren; and a sister, Bobbi Anne (Marty) Pettengill of Gladbrook.