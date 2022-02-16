October 14, 1931-February 13, 2022

WATERLOO-William M. Brown, 90, of Waterloo, died Sunday, February 13, 2022, at Pinnacle Place, Cedar Falls.

He was born October 14, 1931, in Monroe, Iowa, son of Calvin F. and Roma A. (Efnor) Brown. Bill graduated in 1949 from Jesup Consolidated High School. He married Harriet Viola Winkler on June 9, 1957, in Clinton. She died February 28, 2020.

Bill worked Rath Meat Packing and later as a Forklift Truck Operator for John Deere for 16 years, retiring in 1994. He was a member of Cedar Valley Church (formerly Sunnyside Temple and Falls Ave, Wesleyan Church). Bill enjoyed cars, gardening, Iowa Hawkeyes and Green Bay Packers.

Bill is survived by his children: two sons, William “Bill” (Bev) Brown, II of Dangerfield, TX and Doug (Lisa) Brown of Prior Lake, MN; daughter, Cheryl (Mark) Patterson of Minneapolis, MN; eight grandchildren, Erica (Dan) Jansen of St. Paul, MN, Andrew Patterson of Minneapolis, MN, Luke (Sarah) Patterson of Louisville, Kentucky, Kaitlyn (John) Dobbs of Hughes Springs, TX, Tanner Brown of Sparta, WI, Kelsey (Alex Amundson) Brown of Prior Lake, MN, Grant Brown of Prior Lake, MN, and Kendall Brown of Prior Lake, MN; two great-grandchildren, Will Dobbs and Ryatt Amundson; brother, Robert Brown, Kansas City, and sister, Helen Schnell, Ackley. He is preceded in death by his wife, and brothers, Calvin and Carroll Brown.

Funeral services: 11:00 a.m. Saturday, February 19, 2022, at Cedar Valley Church with burial in Garden of Memories Cemetery, both in Waterloo. Visitation will be an hour before the services at church. Memorials may be directed to the church. Visit www.LockeFuneralServices.com to leave condolences. Locke at Tower Park, 4140 Kimball Avenue, Waterloo, is assisting the family.