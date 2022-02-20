July 26, 1939-February 8, 2022

William Lee Cook, age 82, a resident of Siren, WI, passed away on Tuesday, February 8, 2022 at Regions Hospital in St. Paul, MN with his loved ones by his side.

William was born on July 26, 1939 in Waterloo, IA to parents Charlie and Nora Cook.

William worked as a machinist for over 30 years at Waterloo Works and Woods Good in Luck, WI as a profile molder for 20 years.

In Williams free time he liked to go hunting, fishing, with family and friends. He also enjoyed going to the casino.

William is preceded in death by his parents; son, Robert; and brother, Jim.

He will be greatly missed by his son, Russell (Shelia) Cook; daughter, Dawn (Mike) Ronningen; grandchildren, Russell Jr., Kristina, Nora, Ian; great grandchildren, Jacob, CJ; sisters, Fran Iacobsen, Betty Smith; along with many other relatives and friends.

There was a graveside service held on Saturday, February 12, 2022 at 2:00 PM at the Maple Grove Cemetery in Frederic, WI. A celebration of life will take place in the summer. More information to follow.

Arrangements were entrusted to Swedberg-Taylor Funeral Home, Webster. Online condolences can be made at www.swedberg-taylor.com.