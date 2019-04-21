(1937-2019)
CEDAR FALLS — William “Bill” Lawrence Philips, 81, formerly of West Union and Cedar Falls, died Tuesday, April 16, in Spring Hill, Fla.
He was born Oct. 6, 1937, in Decorah, to Lawrence “Speed” and Norma Fritz Philips. He married Cali Fornia on Aug. 9, 1958, at St. Leo’s Catholic Church in Tacoma, Wash. She preceded him in death. He married Sherry Dykema on Dec. 31, 2004, at St. Martin’s Catholic Church in Murdo, S.D.
Bill attended school in West Union, graduating in 1955, and attended Upper Iowa University in Fayette. He was a volunteer in the West Union Fire Department, serving with his father and grandfather. He joined the Air Force in 1956 and was stationed in Alaska, Washington and Alabama. Once discharged from the Air Force, he and Cali moved to Iowa and lived much of their married life in Cedar Falls. He worked for Northwestern Bell/US West, retiring in September 1995 after 34 years of service.
He and Cali relocated to Murdo, and he was active at St. Martin’s Catholic Church, volunteering with the Lois Weber Charities, Meals on Wheels, and working with the Murdo Cemetery Board. In 2015 Bill and Sherry relocated to Spring Hill, where he volunteered at St. Theresa’s Catholic Church.
Survived by: his wife Sherry Dykema Philips; a daughter, Elizabeth (Patrick) Schwab of Austin, Minn.; a son, Anthony Philips of Cedar Rapids; and grandchildren Nathaniel Schwab of Minneapolis and Paiton Schwab of Austin.
Preceded in death by: his parents; his wife Cali Fornia Philips; and a granddaughter, Lauren Schwab.
Services: Monday, April 22, at St. Theresa’s Catholic Church, Spring Hill. A Celebration of Life will be July 20 at St. Martin’s Catholic Church, Murdo, with burial at Murdo Cemetery.
Memorial: will be established in his name.
Bill took pride in his children and grandchildren and the special times they shared. Bill loved to visit casinos and camping with family and friends while living in Cedar Falls. While in Murdo, his passion was golf and gardening, where he spent hours perfecting his tomatoes and other vegetables.
