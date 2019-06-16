(1925-2019)
APLINGTON — William L. “Bill” Oldenburger, 94, of Aplington, died Wednesday, June 12, at Grundy County Memorial Hospital in Grundy Center from natural causes.
He was born April 25, 1925, on a farm near Aplington, Grundy County, son of William and Grace (Kramer) Oldenburger. On Dec. 20, 1945, he married Angeline Mennen at her parents’ home in Aplington. She died April 29, 2009.
He received his education from a rural country school and also attended Aplington High School. Bill was employed by a trucking and livestock buying company. In 1947, Bill and Ann moved and farmed on the Willeke farm south of Aplington. Through the years Bill had worked for O’s Gold Seed Co. as a supervisor and distributor, he also served as a field claims adjuster for Federal Crop Insurance, and he worked at Lincoln Savings Bank for over 30 years as an agricultural rep., appraiser and real estate broker. Bill retired from farming in 1972 and the couple built a new home and moved to Aplington.
Bill was a member of the First Reformed Church in Aplington where he had served as an elder and on the building committee. He was an active member of the Aplington Lion’s Club.
Survived by: three children, Neale (Verlene) Oldenburger of Aplington, Noel (Brenda) Oldenburger of Parkersburg, and Shelley (David) Titone of Timnath, Colo.; seven grandchildren, Aaron (Tami) Oldenburger, Amy Oldenburger, Shalee (Dan) Torrence, Molly (Justin) Cordes, Sean Gerdes, Matt (Elke) Gerdes, Stephanie (Jon) Hietbrink and Johnathan (Nicole) Titone; and 16 great-grandchildren, Dylan, Kiana, Nickolas, Jada, Kaylen, Colton, Cora, Lillian, Sophia, Brandee, Isaac, Tyler, Conner, Anna, Elijah and Abigail.
You have free articles remaining.
Preceded in death by: his wife; a daughter, Sonja Gerdes; and a granddaughter, Britni Oldenburger.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Monday, June 17, at the First Reformed Church, Aplington, with burial in the Pleasant View Cemetery, rural Aplington. Visitation will be from 3 to 6 p.m. today, June 16, at the Redman-Schwartz Funeral Chapel, Aplington, and one hour before services Monday at the church.
Memorials: may be directed to the family.
Condolences may be left at www.redman-schwartz.com
Bill and Ann enjoyed worldwide traveling and taking Caribbean cruises together. He also enjoyed his time with the hunting group and raising horses. Bill’s main focus in life was his faith in God and love for his family.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.