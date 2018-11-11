Try 1 month for 99¢
William Kvidera

TRAER — CM3c William Lester Kvidera, 22, of Traer, died on Dec. 7, 1941, on the Battleship USS Oklahoma in the Japanese invasion of Pearl Harbor, Hawaii. His remains are now being returned home.

William was born on July 12, 1919 in Otter Creek Township, Tama County, rural Toledo, son of James and Helen (Kunc) Kvidera.

As a young man he enjoyed carpentry. Prior to joining the Navy he worked for area farmers. He joined the U.S. Navy in June 1940.

Survived by: a brother, John (Patricia) Kvidera of Traer; two sisters-in-law, Phyllis Kvidera of Des Moines and Beverly Kvidera of Hudson; and many nieces and nephews.

Members of family who have died: his parents; four brothers, James, Steve, Charles and Ralph Kvidera; two sisters-in-law, Maxine Hartmann and Bernice Kvidera; and three nephews, Lee Kvidera, Maurice Kvidera and Kevin Kvidera.

Services: 1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 16, at St. Paul Catholic Church, Traer, with burial at the church cemetery with full military honors. Kruse-Phillips Funeral Home, Tama-Toledo, is assisting the family with arrangements.

