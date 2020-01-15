William Keys

In Loving Memory

William (Bill) Keys of Cedar Falls passed away on January 14, 2020.

He was the son of Karl and Marie (Fairbanks) Keys, born on September 27, 1931 in Chanute, Kansas at his grandparents’ home on south Central, the Roth House. He married Mary Joanne Greve at St. Patrick Church in Chanute on May 4, 1953.

At age 14, Bill’s first job was driver for Deluxe Taxi in Chanute during World War II and this love of driving turned into a lifetime career. He was in the Army Corps of Engineers during the Korean War, serving in Medical Corp as a medic and ambulance driver. Bill drove a semi truck for Ruan Transport at Chanute, KS, starting in 1962 hauling cement and fuel, transferring to Hudson, IA in 1967. He earned the “million mile” award for safe driving and was recognized over the years for his skill behind the wheel.