William Kevin Mehlhorn, 68, passed away Sept. 26th from a long battle with multiple sclerosis.
Kevin is no longer in pain and is now with his Lord and Savior.
Kevin lived his entire life in the Waterloo area, and graduated from West High School. Throughout his career, Kevin was a skilled steel fabricator.
You have free articles remaining.
He is preceded in death by his mother, Mrs. Florence Mehlhorn, his father, policeman William Mehlhorn, and his baby sister, Patrice Boleyn. He is survived by his two daughters, Danielle and Lindsey, their mother Stephanie, and his son, Ryan. Kevin is survived by two sisters; Diana Christensen, Mountain Home, Arkansas, and Kathy Christensen, Rockford, Illinois. Kevin has many nieces, nephews, and cousins who love him dearly.
See you on the other side Chevy!
To plant a tree in memory of William Melhorn as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.