William Kevin Mehlhorn, 68, passed away Sept. 26th from a long battle with multiple sclerosis.

Kevin is no longer in pain and is now with his Lord and Savior.

Kevin lived his entire life in the Waterloo area, and graduated from West High School. Throughout his career, Kevin was a skilled steel fabricator.

He is preceded in death by his mother, Mrs. Florence Mehlhorn, his father, policeman William Mehlhorn, and his baby sister, Patrice Boleyn. He is survived by his two daughters, Danielle and Lindsey, their mother Stephanie, and his son, Ryan. Kevin is survived by two sisters; Diana Christensen, Mountain Home, Arkansas, and Kathy Christensen, Rockford, Illinois. Kevin has many nieces, nephews, and cousins who love him dearly.

See you on the other side Chevy!

