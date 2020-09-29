William K. Laylin

(1941-2020)

William “Bill” Kent Laylin passed away on Sunday, September 27 at NewAldaya in Cedar Falls, Iowa. Bill was a father, grandfather, brother, son, friend and especially a husband to the love of his life, Linda Laylin who preceded Bill in passing just 8 days earlier. Friends and family can also attest that Bill was a consummate golfer who loved the game and was forever working toward the perfect swing.

Bill was born on June 15, 1941 to Dorance and Zelma Laylin, three years after his brother Richard Laylin. Bill graduated from Waterloo East High School in 1958 where he played the trumpet and was also on the football team. Bill then served in the Iowa National Guard and was 20 years retired from his service. Bill had a special love for Camp Ripley, not far from where his daughter Michelle and granddaughter Madison live in Minnesota. Madison would often get scared of the loud booms from Ripley, but Bill always assured her that it was nothing to fear. Bill worked at John Deere in Waterloo for 39 years as a Security Supervisor until retiring in 1999.