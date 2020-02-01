(2000-2020)

CEDAR FALLS – William Judd Reinart, 19, of Cedar Falls, died Friday, Jan. 31, at University of Minnesota Masonic Children's Hospital.

He was born March 16, 2000, in Waterloo, son of Scott and Susan (Truax) Reinart. He attended Hansen Elementary, Holmes Middle School and Cedar Falls High School, graduating in 2019. He attended Hawkeye Community College. He was diagnosed with leukemia when he was 9.

He was the recipient of the Trent Bierle Memorial Scholarship for students exhibiting caring, optimism and courage. Will was a member of the Boy Scouts of America Troop 42 and achieved Life Scout rank He was a member of Nazareth Lutheran Church.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Survivors: his parents, Scott and Susan Reinart of Cedar Falls; his brothers, Daniel Reinart of Iowa City and his twin brother, Samuel Reinart of Cedar Falls; his grandparents, Robert and Balbina “Bobbie” Reinart of Davenport and Judd and Evelyn Truax of Cedar Falls; many aunts, uncles and cousins; and his beloved furry companion, Oliver.

Services: 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 6, at Nazareth Evangelical Lutheran Church of Cedar Falls with a private family burial to follow. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 5, at Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home of Cedar Falls.