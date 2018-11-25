William "Jeff" Rickert

William Jeffrey “Jeff” Rickert, 69, of Waterloo, died, Friday, November 23, 2018 at Manor Care after a lengthy illness. He was born December 28, 1948 in Ames the son of William J. “Bill” and May S. Lord Rickert. He was a 1967 graduate of Waterloo West High School and attended Luther, ISU and UNI.
Jeff married Vicki Mears, they were later divorced. He married Bonnie Hesse on December 6, 1980 at Nazareth Lutheran Church in Cedar Falls.
He worked as a Time Keeper for John Deere Co. for 10 years, retiring in 1983.
He was a member of First Congregational Church of Christ in Waterloo where he was on several church boards and committees and served as deacon and usher. He was active with Boy Scouts of America, assistant leader of Troop #17 for 10 years, Round Table Commissioner, earned his Eagle Scout rank, active with the Black Hawk Democratic Party, an avid Bridge player and director of RDI. He was an Iowa State Superfan, a published poet, enjoyed fishing, golfing and traveled to 38 states.
Survived by: his wife, Bonnie Rickert of Waterloo; two sons, Stewart Rickert of Waterloo, Brian Pecka of Orlando, Florida; two daughters, Courtney (Tom) Rickert-McCaffrey of Washington D.C., Christina Pecka of Orlando, Florida; six grandchildren, Jonathan Rodriguez of Summerville, South Carolina, Chase Fanchette of Gainesville, Florida, Ryan Rodriguez of Pebble Beach, South Carolina, Addison and Peyton Brooke of Altamonte Springs, Florida, Greta McCaffrey of Washington, D.C.; one brother, Bruce (Luann) Rickert of Naples, Florida and one sister, Sara (Stan) Faust of River Forest, Illinois.
Preceded in death by: his parents; one daughter, Anne Brooke and one brother, David Rickert.
Memorial Services are tentatively set for the beginning of February.
Memorials: may be directed to First Congregational United Church of Christ, Boy Scouts of America, American Red Cross or Manor Care.
Kearns Funeral Service Kimball Chapel is in charge of arrangements 319-233-3146. Online condolences may be left at www.kearnsfuneralservice.com.
