April 4, 1949-November 14, 2021

QUASQUETON-William J. “Willy” Berns, 72, of Quasqueton, IA died on Sunday, November 14, 2021, at his home in Quasqueton, IA.

Willy was born on April 4th, 1949, in West Union, IA the son of Amadus and Violia (Matts) Berns. He was a 1967 graduate of the Garnavillo High School in Garnavillo, IA. He was drafted into the United States Army in 1967 and was stationed in Korea during the Vietnam War. Willy married Nellie O. Solomon on July 6, 1972, in Galena, IL. They lived in Independence, IA for a year before making their home in Quasqueton, IA. Willy started working for John Deere’s in Waterloo in 1972 as a foundry worker. After twenty-six years of service, he retired from John Deeres in 1998. In 1986 Willy purchased a building in Quasqueton, IA where he opened a Bar named “Wee Willy’s”. He spent many hours there doing what he loved, entertaining people.

He is survived by his wife, Nellie Berns, Quasqueton, IA, his two sons: John (Amy) Berns, Shueyville, IA, and Kenny (Shay) Berns, Quasqueton, IA, four grandchildren, Wyatt, Clay, Tucker, and Beau, a sister, Toni Kann, Marquette, IA, two brothers, John (Janet) Berns, Dubuque, IA, and Allen (Rosie) Berns, Winthrop, IA, and many nieces and nephews

Willy is preceded in death by his parents, three brothers, Lavern, Mike and Larry Berns, a sister Annetia Schmelzer, and two brothers-in-law, Loren Kann and Joe Schmelzer.

A Funeral Service will be held at 10:30 PM on Thursday, November 18, 2021, at the Reiff Family Center—Funeral Home & Crematory in Independence, IA. Inurnment will be held at a later date. Visitation will be held from 4 PM until 8 PM on Wednesday, November 17th, at the Reiff Family Center

You are encouraged to bring your classic car to honor Willy with a final ride to Wee Willy’s to celebrate his life following the reception.

