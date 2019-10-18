(1932-2019)
CEDAR FALLS — William J. “Willie” Irvine, 86, of Cedar Falls, formerly of Buckingham, died Oct. 16 at Western Home Communities-Deery Suites.
He was born Dec. 24, 1932, to Thomas and Kathleen (Alcorn) Irvine. He married Burnetta Worthen of Vinton on May 22, 1955, at the Vinton Presbyterian Church.
He graduated from Geneseo High School in 1951. Willie and Burnetta made their home on the Irvine family farm in rural Buckingham for 46 years. They retired to Waterloo in 2001, later moving to the Western Home Communities in Cedar Falls in 2011.
Survived by: his wife; a son, Tom (Jo) Irvine of Buckingham; two daughters, Kathy (Don) Rasmusson of Cedar Falls and Connie (Harold) Crandall of Clinton; a daughter-in-law, Valerie Irvine of Cedar Rapids; his grandchildren, Jeremy (Brandy) Crandall, Jenny Kraus, Jeffrey (EmmaLee) Crandall, John (Macayla) Rasmusson, Megan (Mitch) McAlister, Trisha (Austin) Gould; 13 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by: his parents; a sister, Mary Irvine; a son, Mike Irvine; and grandson Nick Irvine.
Services: 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, at United Presbyterian Church, Traer, with burial in Buckingham Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. today, Oct. 18, at Overton Funeral Home, Traer.
Memorials: may be directed to Unity Point Hospice or the Western Home Foundation.
Willie and Burnetta enjoyed square dancing, playing cards and traveling, including cruises to Alaska, The Panama Canal, and New Zealand/Australia. Willie in retirement enjoyed fixing anything that required glue, duct tape, talking politics and became a Fox News junkie. He also started a class at Windhaven called Wii with Willie.
