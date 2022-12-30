December 21, 1947-December 22, 2022

WATERLOO-William J. “Willie” Coney, Jr., 75, of Waterloo, died Thursday, December 22, 2022 at UnityPoint Health Allen Hospital. William was born on December 21, 1947, in Waterloo, son of William Sr. and Kathryn (Montjoy) Coney.

He graduated from East High School in Waterloo with the class of 1966. He went on to study at Hawkeye Institute of Technology. He was one of the first students to attend the tech school.

After graduation, Willie worked at Zeidler’s where they made concrete sewer pipes. He then worked for John Deere, starting in the foundry, and retiring as a material handler on the assembly line after 33 years. He was proud that he earned the emerald ring.

Willie enjoyed making furniture, a skill he learned in Jr. High. He continued the tradition of keeping a garden after his dad passed, growing many kinds of vegetables. He was a fun-loving and generous person who could talk to anyone. He enjoyed simple things, like going to parades, pheasant hunting, fishing, swimming, and traveling. He was known for his good luck at the casino; when you heard the bells ringing, you knew where to find Willie. He loved cats and always kept them as pets. Willie loved the Lord and was a member of Antioch Baptist Church.

Survived by two sisters, Delores (James) Brown of Snellville, Georgia and Christine Hilson of Lithonia, Georgia; brother, Clifford Coney of Waterloo; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and great-nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by his parents and two sisters, Barbara Mack and Charlotte Williams.

Services: 11:30 am on Saturday, December 31, 2022 at Locke Garden View Chapel (3655 Logan Avenue, Waterloo, IA)

Visitation: One hour prior to services at Locke Garden View Chapel

Burial: Garden of Memories Cemetery