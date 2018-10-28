William J. Scott

1924-2018
WATERLOO, IOWA: William J. “Bill” Scott, age 94, formerly of Sycamore, Illinois, died Monday, October 22, 2018, at Unity Point Health-Allen Hospital in Waterloo, Iowa.
He was born January 31, 1924 in Des Moines, Iowa, and raised in Independence, Iowa, son of Walter and Mary Niffenegger Scott. He married the love of his life, Celia J. Nechanicky, on August 30, 1949 in Traer, Iowa.
Bill graduated from Iowa State University with his Bachelor’s degree in Mechanical Engineering and Northern Illinois University with his Master’s degree in Business Administration. He was employed for 35 years as an engineer and manager for Ideal Industries, Inc., in Sycamore, Illinois, retiring in 1986. He invented various products for Ideal, earning him 18 patents over his career. He served in the United States Army as an Infantryman during World War II, receiving two purple hearts. He was a member and Past President of Rotary and Kiwanis in Sycamore, Illinois, as well as a board member for the Two Rivers Council of the Boy Scouts.
Bill believed in service above self. His family, co-workers, friends, and neighbors describe him as impeccably honest, creative, inventive, curious, intelligent, responsible, loving, and devoted. He and Celia traveled extensively, visiting Europe, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Fiji, as well as all 50 states. He was ever faithful to his 63rd Infantry Division, becoming its historian, co-authoring a book on their exploits in Europe during World War II, and attending every reunion for decades until his health prevented him. His independent mind and experience in WW II made him skeptical or opposed to dictators of any stripe, be they political, military, religious, or corporate. His steely determination to reach a goal often masked his soft heart which only those who knew him best could appreciate.
Survivors include his wife; two children; Gary D. (Marena Tunkin) Scott of West Des Moines, Iowa, and Patricia A. Scott of Seattle, Washington; three grandchildren; Alan (Kara) Silverman, Devon (Emily Gosling) Scott-Tunkin and Zane Scott-Tunkin; three great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by his parents and a brother; Kenneth Scott.
Services: Private family services will be held with inurnment at St. Paul’s Catholic Cemetery, Traer, Iowa. There will be no visitation. Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway is in charge of arrangements.
Condolences may be left with www.hagartywaychoffgraurp.com.
