William J. “Jeff” Rickert

(1948-2019)
WATERLOO -- William Jeffrey “Jeff” Rickert, 69, of Waterloo, died, Friday, Nov. 23, at Manor Care after a lengthy illness.
He was born Dec. 28, 1948, in Ames, son of William J. “Bill” and May S. Lord Rickert. He married Vicki Mears, they were later divorced. He married Bonnie Hesse on Dec. 6, 1980, at Nazareth Lutheran Church in Cedar Falls.
He was a 1967 graduate of Waterloo West High School and attended Luther, ISU and UNI. Jeff worked at Walker Shoe Store and retired from Deere and Co. He owned and operated a home daycare for 28 years. He was a member of First Congregational Church of Christ, Waterloo, where he was on several church boards and committees and served as deacon and usher. He was active with Boy Scouts of America.
Survived by: his wife; two sons, Stewart Rickert of Waterloo and Brian Pecka of Orlando, Fla.; two daughters, Courtney (Tom) Rickert-McCaffrey of Washington D.C., and Christina Pecka of Orlando, Fla.; six grandchildren, Jonathan Rodriguez of Summerville, S.C., Chase Fanchette of Gainesville, Fla., Ryan Rodriguez of Pebble Beach, S.C., Addison and Peyton Brooke of Altamonte Springs, Fla., Greta McCaffrey of Washington, D.C.; a brother, Bruce (Luann) Rickert of Naples, Fla.; a sister, Sara (Stan) Faust of River Forest, Ill.; and a sister-in-law, Regina Rickert of Bradenton, Fla.
Preceded in death by: his parents; a daughter, Anne Brooke; and a brother, David Rickert.
Memorial services: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 23, at First Congregational United Church of Christ. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until services at the church. Kearns Funeral Service Kimball Chapel is in charge of arrangements
Memorials: may be directed to First Congregational United Church of Christ, Boy Scouts of America, American Red Cross or Manor Care.
Condolences may be left at www.kearnsfuneralservice.com.
Jeff was an avid bridge player, an Iowa State superfan, a published poet, enjoyed fishing, golfing and traveled to 38 states.
