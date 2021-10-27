October 24, 1938-October 25, 2021

WATERLOO-William J. “Bill” Wiedner, 83 of Waterloo, died Monday, October 25, 2021 at MercyOne.

He was born Oct. 24, 1938 in Volga City, Iowa, son of Charles J. and Hallie Allan Harr Wiedner. He married Rosalie Klemp July 1, 1961 in Waverly.

Bill graduated from Volga City High School and honorably served our country in the US Army and later the US Army Reserves.

He was employed with Northwestern Bell as a construction supervisor for 26 years, retiring in 1986.

Bill enjoyed fishing, hunting, gardening and taking pride in his yard, going to auctions, collecting antiques and attending his grandchildren’s sporting events.

Survived by: his wife; a daughter, Denise (Jeff) Weber of Waterloo; three sons, Michael (Wendy) of Granger, Todd (Stacy) of Waterloo and Jeffrey (Deanna) of Farmington, Ark.; seven grandchildren; one great-grandson; two brothers, Paul of Wright City Mo., and Robert (Paula) of Elkader; two sisters, Faylene Bruns of Farmington, Minn. and Lanette (Larry) Larson of Colorado Springs, Colo.; and many nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by: his parents; an infant daughter; three brothers, Charles, Joe and Harold; and five sisters, Joan Newton, Charlene Wells, Lois Smith, Jackie Morgan and Zola Podaril.

Services will be 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 30 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church with burial in Mt. Olivet Cemetery, where full military rites will be conducted by the Evansdale Amvets Post 31 and the Iowa Army Honor Guard. Public visitation will be from 4 until 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 29 at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street and continue for one hour before services at the church on Saturday. At the request of the family, masks are to be worn if attending either the visitation or the mass.

In lieu of flowers: memorials may be directed to the church, Cedar Valley Hospice or the family.

