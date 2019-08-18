(1949-2019)
WATERLOO — William James “Bill” Trumpp, 70, died Monday, Aug. 12, at UnityPoint-Allen Hospital from a sudden illness.
He was born May 7, 1949, in Dubuque. He lived at home with his family in Dubuque until 1961 and then in Waterloo until his father’s death in 1980. He was placed at the Black Hawk Care Facility in February 1981. Bill moved to Country View, now called Pillar of the Cedar Valley, in January 1986, residing there for the rest of his life.
Bill attended Vinton School for the Blind and River Hills School before his placement. He was also enrolled in the Center for Community Involvement since 1981.
Survived by: a sister, Kaye Ellen Trumpp Coughlin of Arizona; a brother-in-law, John W. Coughlin of Colo; a brother, Timothy John Trumpp (Susan P. Morrison) of Waterloo; his nephews, David William Coughlin (Kristin E. Hutson) of Cedar Rapids and Mark Richard Coughlin of Colo; a great-niece, Claire E. Coughlin of Cedar Rapids; and a great-nephew, Daniel R. Coughlin of Cedar Rapids.
Preceded in death by: his father, William Edward Trumpp; his mother, Marian E. Flanigan Trumpp; and his brother, Joseph Edward Trumpp.
Private ceremony: to be held at a later date. Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service is assisting the family.
Condolences may be left at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.
A big fan of country music, he could often be found listening to music in his favorite rocking chair. Special thanks to the people at Pillar of the Cedar Valley and Permanent Planning who knew, cared for and loved Bill.
