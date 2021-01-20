William J. “Bill” Robert

Bill worked with his father at Robert Drug Company and later built, owned and operated Robert's Dairy Queen for 27 years, retiring in 1999. He was a 67 year member of the Waterloo Rotary club, Past President of the Black Hawk County Crippled Children Society and the Serra Club. He was a lifetime member of Waterloo Elks Lodge and the Knights of Columbus. He served 18 years with the Waterloo Police Reserve, being Chief of Reserves from 1969 to 1985. He was on the board of directors for the Salvation Army, Visiting Nurse Association, Waterloo Leisure Services and Hawkeye Community College. He also served on the St. Edward's Building & Grounds Committee, American Heart Association, March of Dimes and the Iowa Dairy Queen Association. Bill ushered at St. Mary's Catholic Church and St. Edward's Catholic Church for 65 years.