William J. “Bill” Robert
April 4, 1931 - January 17, 2021
William J. “Bill” Robert, 89, of Waterloo, passed away Sunday, January 17, at Cedar Valley Hospice Home with his family at his side.
He was born April 4, 1931 in Waterloo, son of John and Florence Curran Robert. He married Irene Katalinich on September 5, 1953 at St. Mary's Church in Waterloo.
Bill worked with his father at Robert Drug Company and later built, owned and operated Robert's Dairy Queen for 27 years, retiring in 1999. He was a 67 year member of the Waterloo Rotary club, Past President of the Black Hawk County Crippled Children Society and the Serra Club. He was a lifetime member of Waterloo Elks Lodge and the Knights of Columbus. He served 18 years with the Waterloo Police Reserve, being Chief of Reserves from 1969 to 1985. He was on the board of directors for the Salvation Army, Visiting Nurse Association, Waterloo Leisure Services and Hawkeye Community College. He also served on the St. Edward's Building & Grounds Committee, American Heart Association, March of Dimes and the Iowa Dairy Queen Association. Bill ushered at St. Mary's Catholic Church and St. Edward's Catholic Church for 65 years.
Bill was the ultimate “people person” who loved to meet new people and enjoyed visiting with everyone. Nobody, but nobody kept a cleaner automobile than Bill Robert! He will be missed by many.
Survivors include: his wife; three sons, Mike (Diane) Robert of Waterloo, Dan (Julie) Robert of Lee Summit, Missouri and Rich (Karen) Robert of Tustin, California; a daughter, Patti Robert Sanford of Long Beach, California; five grandchildren, Bethany Robert, Caitlyn Robert, Megan Sanford, Ethan Robert and Jackson Robert; and many nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by: his parents; a brother, Dr. Richard Robert; and two sisters, Virginia Manning-Lyon and Betty Koch.
A private family service will be Thursday at St. Edward's Catholic Church with burial in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. The mass will be live streamed at 11:30 a.m. Thursday via www.sted.org. Click on the YouTube icon. Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway is assisting the family.
Memorials may be directed to St. Edward's Catholic Church, Cedar Valley Hospice or Northeast Iowa Food Bank.
Condolences may be left with www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.
