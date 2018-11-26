(1939-2018)
WATERLOO — William J. “Bill” McBride, 79, of Waterloo, died Sunday, Nov. 25, at Friendship Village Pavilion.
He was born March 31, 1939, in Waterloo, son of William J. and Helen R. Joyce McBride. He married Mary Linda Smith on Aug. 18, 1962, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Waterloo.
Bill graduated from Our Lady of Victory Academy Class of 1957, Waterloo and Loras College, Dubuque. He retired from Deere and Company as a supervisor at the Engine Works.
Survived by: his wife; a daughter, Marcie (David) Cook of Rocky Mount, N.C.; a son, Shawn (Lisa) of Waterloo; and six grandchildren, Joseph, Kelley, Nathan, Brandon, Molly and Jaxon.
Preceded in death by: two sons, Kevin and Mark McBride.
Services: 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 28, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, with burial in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway, where there will be a 6 p.m. vigil. Visitation will continue for an hour before services Tuesday at the church.
Memorials: may be directed to Cedar Valley Hospice or the church.
Condolences may be left at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.