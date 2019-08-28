William J. "Bill" Ellinger

(1945-2019)
WAVERLY -- William James "Bill" Ellinger, 74, of Waverly, died at home Saturday, Aug. 24.
He was born on Jan. 20, 1945, in Cedar Falls, the son of Howard and Bernice (Wiley) Ellinger. He married Mary Sue Vaughn on June 10, 1966, at First Methodist Church in Cedar Falls.
Bill was raised in Parkersburg and moved to Cedar Falls in 1961, where he graduated from high school in 1963. He then attended the State College of Iowa, Cedar Falls, where he later received his bachelor of arts degree after serving four years in the U.S. Air Force. He and his wife lived in Texas, Alabama, and Florida during Bill's service as a medical laboratory technician in the Air Force. They moved to Waverly in 1972. He worked for John Deere (Waterloo Westfield) for 39 years as a toolmaker and, for a time in the 1980s, as an employee participation coordinator, retiring in 2003. He and his wife lived in the United Kingdom for five months when she was a Fulbright Exchange teacher. They were a host family for many Wartburg international students over the years.
Bill was involved in the Jaycees, Kiwanis, Trees Forever, Boy Scouts (Troop No. 69), Big Brothers Big Sisters, and St. Paul's Lutheran Church.
Survived by: his wife; two sons, Jeffrey (Ann) Ellinger of West Des Moines and John of Sacramento, Calif.; two grandchildren, Ethan and Emily Ellinger of West Des Moines; a brother, Robert (Lois) Ellinger of Windsor Heights; a brother-in-law, Scott Vaughn of Citrus Heights, Calif.; a sister and brother-in-law, Sally and Joe Felling of Colfax, Wis.; and many nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by: his parents; and a niece, Julia Ellinger Allen.
Celebration of Life services: 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church and School in Waverly. Visitation will be Friday, Aug. 30, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church and School narthex, where the family will greet friends from 4-7 p.m., and also for an hour before the service on Saturday.
Memorials: may be directed to St. Paul's Lutheran Church and School, Cedar Falls Schools Foundation, Wartburg College International Student Fund or donor's choice.
Condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com. Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly is assisting the family with arrangements.
1976 was the start of their adventure building a home on an acreage east of town, "The Little House in the Big Woods." Bill's many skills were put to use in designing this "dream home." Bill loved celebrating holidays and entertaining friends, especially the bridge and poker groups and fishing meetings.
