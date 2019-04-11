(1931-2019)
INDEPENDENCE — William J. “Bill” Ciesielski, 87, of Independence, died Tuesday, April 9, at ABCM Rehabilitation Center’s West Campus in Independence.
He was born Nov. 8, 1931, in Independence, son of Joseph A. and Lorraine (Byron) Ciesielski. He married Beverly A. Verstraete in the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Gilbertville.
Bill was a 1950 graduate of Jesup High School, and served with the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict from 1952-53. He was employed as the maintenance supervisor at the Mental Health Institute for 30 years before his retirement.
He was a member of St. John’s Catholic Church, the American Legion Post, the MHI Fire Department, and the Knights of Columbus. He served on the Independence City Council and on the Buchanan County Veterans Affairs Board.
Survived by: his wife of 65 years; three children, Cindy Horn of Independence, Randy (Jennifer) Ciesielski of Hazleton and Tamara (David) Coleman of Urbana; 17 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren; and four brothers, Robert, David, Thomas (Sharon) and Leo “Pete” (Liola) Ciesielski, all of Independence.
Preceded in death by: his parents; a son-in-law, Duane Horn; two great-grandchildren; a sister, Joyce Ciesielski; and two sisters-in-law; Sally Ciesielski and Darlene Ciesielski.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Monday, April 15, at St. John’s Catholic Church, Independence, with burial in Mount Hope Cemetery. Visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Sunday, and from 9 to 10 a.m. Monday at Reiff Family Center, Independence, where a military memorial service will start at 6:30 p.m. Sunday.
Condolences may be left at www.reifffamilycenter.com.
Bill was very proud of his service to his country and was very active in the community. He was a member of the committee that started the Avenue of Flags. He loved gardening, socializing with his family and friends, and simply spending time at his cabin on the Wapsipinicon River.
