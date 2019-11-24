{{featured_button_text}}
William Britt

William J. “Bill” Britt

(1925-2019)

DELHI — William John “Bill” Britt, 94, of Manchester, formerly of Earlville and Delhi, died Tuesday, Nov. 20, of natural causes.

He was born on Jan. 12, 1925, at the family farm south of Delhi, the son of John J. and Eunice (Bersley) Britt. On June 6, 1953, he married Mary Ann Schemmel at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Monticello. She preceded him in death in 2014.

Bill graduated from Buck Creek High School in 1942. He and his wife farmed near Earlville until moving to Manchester in 2005.

Survived by: their children, Tim (Beverly Larrick) of Adrian, Mo., Connie (Jerry Meisgeier) of Traer, Jeff (Patti) of Riverside, Jill (Tom Hentges) of Palatine, Ill., and Dan (Jean) of Waverly; 10 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and a sister, Mary Ann (Merrel) Schnieders of Manchester.

Preceded in death by: his parents; his wife; and siblings, Paul and Donald.

Services: 10:30 a.m., on Saturday, Nov. 30, at St. John Catholic Church, Delhi, with burial with military rites at the church cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 29, at the church, with a 4 p.m. Scripture service, and for an hour before services at the church on Saturday. Leonard-Muller Funeral Home & Crematory, Manchester, is assisting.

