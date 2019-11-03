(1936-2019)
WATERLOO — William Hunt, 83, of Waterloo, died Tuesday, Oct. 29, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital.
He was born July 29, 1936, in Waverly, son of John and Rose Michor Hunt. He married Karla Dana on July 15, 1960, in Nashua.
Bill spent several years at Boys Town and returned to graduate from Waverly High School in 1956. He began his career as a meat cutter at Fareway in Waverly and continued in that profession for more than 50 years, working 25 years at Eagle Food Stores and 15 years at Hy-Vee, both in Waterloo.
Bill was a longtime member of Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church.
Survivors include: his wife; two sons, Dana (Laina) Hunt of Parkersburg and Bryan Hunt of Cedar Falls; and six grandchildren, Holly, Wesley, Hanna, Chloe, Killian and Alex Hunt.
Preceded in death by: his parents; a daughter, Kelly; five brothers, Robert, Duane, Donald, Tom and Jim; and three sisters, Cecelia Wood, Geraldine McAlpine and Maxine Kukenbecker.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 4, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church with burial in Mount Olivet Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. today, Nov. 3, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway, where there will be a 6:30 p.m. vigil service. Visitation will continue at the church for an hour before services on Monday.
Memorials: may be directed to the family for further designation.
Condolences may be left with www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com
Bill especially enjoyed meeting and visiting with people wherever he might be. He was proud of his sons and grandchildren and enjoyed spending time with them. He loved most every sport, participating in his younger years and later as a spectator. He was an avid fisherman and enjoyed playing pool.
