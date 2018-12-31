William Hogan

Try 1 month for 99¢
ARLINGTON -- William Leo Hogan, 93, of Cedar Rapids, formerly of Arlington, died Friday, Dec. 28, at the Ed and Joan Hemphill Hospice Unit at St. Luke's Hospital in Cedar Rapids.

William “Bill” Hogan was born Sept. 25, 1925, in Raymond, son of Leo and Ann (Weiden) Hogan.

Survived by: his wife, Alvera; two daughters, Patty (Dan) Burrack of Arlington and Janet (Darwin) Behning of Cedar Rapids; two sons, Ron (Melody) Hogan of Strawberry Point and Scott (Shelly) Hogan of Weston, Wis.; two sisters, Melita Whitesell of Atlanta, Ga., and Kay (John) Becker of Oelwein; a sister-in-law, Darlene Hogan of Fairbank; eight grandchildren; three stepgrandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; 19 stepgreat-grandchildren; four stepgreat-great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Services: 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 2, at St. Mary Catholic Church in Strawberry Point, with burial in Cass Township Cemetery, Strawberry Point. Military rites will be at the church following the Mass. Visitation is 9:30 to 11:15 a.m. Wednesday at the church. A celebratory meal will follow the service at the church. Leonard-Muller Funeral Home & Crematory in Strawberry Point is assisting the family.

Memorials: may be directed to Strawberry Point American Legion Post 218.

Condolences may be left at www.leonard-mullerfh.com.

The Hogan family would like to extend our gratitude to all the staff at the Cottage Grove Place Health Center in Cedar Rapids and the Ed and Joan Hemphill Hospice Unit at St. Luke's Hospital in Cedar Rapids for their compassionate and loving care.

