(1939-2019)
JANESVILLE — William Herrmann, 80, of Janesville, died Thursday, March 28, at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home, Waterloo.
He was born Feb. 21, 1939, in Waterloo, son of Francis and Ann Strubel Herrmann. He married Victoria Lynn Tarbox on Nov. 11, 1978, in Waterloo.
William was employed with John Deere for 30 years, retiring in 1993.
Survived by: his wife; two sons, Ronny Herrmann of Waterloo and Larry Halligan of Tallahassee, Fla.; three daughters, Jana Herrmann of West Branch, Renee Meade of North Liberty and Kim (Kelly) Stumme of Dunkerton; 15 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; a brother, Joseph Herrmann of Milwaukee; and two sisters, Dorothy Waterloo and Caroline Herrmann, both of Milwaukee.
Preceded in death by: his parents; and a brother, Donny Herrmann.
Graveside services: 1 p.m. Monday, April 1, at Garden of Memories Cemetery, Waterloo. Visitation is 4 to 7 p.m. today, March 31, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway in Waterloo, where there will be a 4 p.m. prayer service.
Memorials: may be directed to the family.
Condolences may be left at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.
