William H. Rebholz, 67 years old, of Marshfield, died of cancer on September 16, 2018, at the House of the Dove in Marshfield, Wisconsin.
He was born and raised in Cedar Falls, Iowa. He graduated from Cedar Falls High School in 1969 and from the University of Iowa in Chemical Engineering. He served 4 1/2 years on active duty in the US Navy. He had a career in industrial water purification in Rockford Illinois and automatic controls design for industrial food processing in Marshfield.
In honoring William’s wishes, there will be no memorial service.
Visit www.lifetributesfuneralhome.com to share thoughts and condolences.
