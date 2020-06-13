William G. Smith

Bill, 53, of Cedar Rapids, died in his sleep, after a short illness on Friday, March 20, 2020. He was born in Waterloo, Iowa, March 4, 1967, to parents John "Smitty" Smith and Mary Jean (Code) Smith. Bill graduated from Columbus High School, Waterloo, in 1985 and graduated with an electronics degree from Hawkeye Tech. Bill most recently worked at General Mills. He is survived by his girlfriend of 19 years, Sherry Mysak, Cedar Rapids; his sister, Terry (Dave) Stickel, Cincinnati, Ohio; nieces and nephew, Mary Kate (Brent), Megan (Leo), Maureen (RJ) and Ryan; and six great-nephews. Bill was an avid reader, especially of history. He liked to share his memories of friends and the Fischer farm. He enjoyed spending time with Sherry. Bill will be greatly missed by all who were touched by his kind spirit. Bill was cremated as was his request. The 'dogbear' will be forever loved.