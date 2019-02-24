(1932-2019)
INDEPENDENCE — William G. Curry, 86, of Independence, died Monday Feb. 18, at ABCM Rehabilitation of Independence.
He was born Dec. 30, 1932, in Independence, son of Merle J. and Clara Graves Curry. He was a farmer in the area for many years. He married Jeanette R. Brown on Feb. 6, 1953, at St. John’s Catholic Church, Independence; she died May 27, 2017. William served in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict.
William was a member of Sheehan-Tibdall American Legion Post No. 30 in Independence.
Survivors: three sons, Richard “Dick” (Susan) Curry of Jesup, Robert “Bob” (Diane) Curry of Waterloo, and James “Jim” (Gina) Curry of Raymond; five grandchildren, Clint (Deana Jolly) Curry, Sarah (Ricky) Nolan, Chelsea (Justin) Christensen, Lisa (Jeremy) Ciesielski, and Justin Curry; seven great-grandchildren, Brianna, Jaxon, Adalyn, Cade, Gavin, Tyler, and Ava; and a sister, Marie Brooks of Hacienda Heights, Calif.
Preceded in death by: his parents; his wife; a brother, Merle H. Curry; and a sister, Margaret Hyde.
Services: William donated his body to the University of Iowa Deeded Body Program. Private family services will be conducted at a later date with burial in St. John’s Catholic Cemetery in Independence where military honors will be conducted. Locke Funeral Home Inc., Waterloo, is assisting the family, 233-6138.
Memorials: to the family.
Online condolences at www.lockefuneralhome.com
