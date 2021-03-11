William G. (Bill) Bohlen

William George Bohlen was born on March 21, 1928 on a farm south of Charles City, IA, the son of August and Treana (Bengen) Bohlen. He attended school in Bristow, IA. He was baptized and confirmed at Dumont Reformed Church. He enlisted in the US Navy serving on Johnston Island in the South Pacific and Ford Island in the middle of Pearl Harbor. He married Darlene Salge on May 2, 1954 at St. John’s Lutheran Church—Vilmar. He was employed at Butler County Road Dept. for 7 years, then the State DOT for 33 years, retiring in 1990. After retiring, he enjoyed spending winters in Harlingen and Zapata, TX with his wife and spending time with his family and friends and tinkering in his garages. He was a member of St. James Lutheran Church in Allison, the Allison Amvets #48, and the Allison Drill Team.