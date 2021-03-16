William Frank Miller

Frank was born April 11, 1938 in Waverly, Iowa: the son of William “Bill” Earnest and Faith Knight (Freeman) Miller. Frank was born and raised in the Waverly community, graduating from Waverly High School. He enlisted in the US Navy on June 15, 1957 at Lake Okoboji, IA. He then married Elaine Rose on June 27, 1959, and later divorced. He attended Radio school at Norfolk, VA and then transferred to Long Beach, CA in 1960. Frank was discharged from the Navy in 1961, also being a member of the National Guard. He was an avid entrepreneur: having a contracting business and hardware store. Frank loved to dance! He would teach dance lessons, attend dances/competitions, and shared his love of the dance floor with anyone that would take the time.