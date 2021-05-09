William Floyd Davis Jr., 87, passed away unexpectedly with his family by his side on April 6, 2021. Bill was born on February 14, 1934 in Morris Plains, NJ, the son of William Sr. and Marie Davis and the brother of Betty and Barbara. He married Sally Butts July 7, 1956. They raised four children in Cedar Falls. Bill graduated from Maryville College in Maryville, TN. He served in the United States Army. Bill began working at John Deere Waterloo Works in 1959. He had many leadership roles at Deere throughout his 33-year career, retiring in 1993. Bill was a faith-filled member of First Presbyterian Church in Waterloo. He served as a Deacon, an Elder, and a Foundation member. Family was a top priority for Bill. He enjoyed attending and being involved in his children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren's lives and activities. Favorite places for Bill and Sally were family times shared in Hawaii and up at the lake. Bill loved spending time at the Minnesota cabin; a joy and legacy that carries on with his family. Bill is survived by his wife, Sally, and his children, Andy (Victorina) of Mesa, AZ, Margie (Jim) of West Des Moines, Karen (Chris) of Johnston, and Steve (Renee) of Mt. Pleasant. He was the proud grandfather "Pa" of Emily (Matt) Tisue, Tanner, Jake, (Isabel), Ally, Isaac, Grace, and Lily; great grandchildren, Riley, Macey, Mallory, and Reese; and many dearly loved nieces and nephews. He was greeted in Heaven by his parents, sisters, and with excitement, by his granddaughter, Isabel; what a beautiful reunion. Memorial Services: 2:00 PM, Tuesday, May 11, at First Presbyterian Church, Waterloo. The church will be ringing their carillon in honor of Bill Davis at approximately 2:45 PM. You can listen to the bells by visiting the church Facebook page at www.facebook.com/fpcwaterloo. Visitation for one hour prior to services at the church. A family graveside service was held at Memorial Park Cemetery . In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to First Presbyterian Church, 505 Franklin Ave., Waterloo IA 50703; Visit www.LockeFuneralHome.com for more. Cards sent to the funeral home with be forwarded to the family.