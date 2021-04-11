February 14, 1934—April 6, 2021

William Floyd Davis Jr., 87, passed away unexpectedly with his family by his side, on April 6, 2021.

Bill was born on February 14, 1934 in Morris Plains, New Jersey. He was the son of William and Marie Davis. He married Sally Butts July 7, 1956. They raised four children in Cedar Falls.

Bill graduated from Maryville College in Maryville, Tennessee. He served in the United States Army. Bill began working at John Deere Waterloo Works in 1959. He had many leadership roles at Deere throughout his 33 year career, retiring in 1993.

Bill was a faith filled member of First Presbyterian Church in Waterloo. He served as a Deacon, an Elder, and a Foundation member.

Family was a top priority for Bill. He enjoyed attending and being involved in his children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren’s lives and activities. Favorite places for Bill and Sally were family times shared in Hawaii and up at the lake. Bill loved spending time at the Minnesota cabin, a joy and legacy that carries on with his family.