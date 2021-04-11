February 14, 1934—April 6, 2021
William Floyd Davis Jr., 87, passed away unexpectedly with his family by his side, on April 6, 2021.
Bill was born on February 14, 1934 in Morris Plains, New Jersey. He was the son of William and Marie Davis. He married Sally Butts July 7, 1956. They raised four children in Cedar Falls.
Bill graduated from Maryville College in Maryville, Tennessee. He served in the United States Army. Bill began working at John Deere Waterloo Works in 1959. He had many leadership roles at Deere throughout his 33 year career, retiring in 1993.
Bill was a faith filled member of First Presbyterian Church in Waterloo. He served as a Deacon, an Elder, and a Foundation member.
Family was a top priority for Bill. He enjoyed attending and being involved in his children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren’s lives and activities. Favorite places for Bill and Sally were family times shared in Hawaii and up at the lake. Bill loved spending time at the Minnesota cabin, a joy and legacy that carries on with his family.
Bill is survived by his wife, Sally; and his children Andy (Victorina) of Mesa, AZ; Margie (Jim) of West DesMoines; Karen (Chris) of Johnston; Steve (Renee) of Mt. Pleasant. He was the proud grandfather (Pa) of Emily, Tanner, Jake, (Isabel), Ally, Isaac, Grace, and Lily, great grandchildren Riley, Macey, Mallory, Reese, and many dearly loved nieces and nephews.
Pa was greeted in Heaven with excitement by his granddaughter Isabel, what a beautiful reunion.
A family graveside service was held Saturday April 10, 2021. A memorial service will be held at First Presbyterian Church in Waterloo in the coming weeks.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made out to First Presbyterian Church, 505 Franklin Ave. Waterloo IA. 50703. Online condolences may be left at www.LockeFuneralHome.com.
