William F. Porter

Bill grew up in an area with ravines, sloughs and backwaters of the Cedar River. In the 1950’s, when children played outdoors, there were two boys in the neighborhood his age, Mike Smith and Steve Finnegan. The three boys explored the ravines, fished in the river and cooked their catch over a campfire. They were often mentored by Harlan Haurum, a guidance counselor in the the Waterloo Schools, who lived in the neighborhood. Bill made a map for the bulletin board in his room with colored push pins to mark the different animals and birds. He said he had a idyllic childhood, freedom to explore and security that dinner would be on the table at 6 p.m., and that the five of us would sit down together and discuss the day’s activities.