September 20, 1944-February 16, 2023

CEDAR FALLS-William F. “Bill” Eifert, 78, of Cedar Falls, died on Thursday, February 16, 2023, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital in Waterloo.

Bill was born on September 20, 1944, in Waterloo, son of Wilhelm and Effiemae Sickles Eifert.

He worked in maintenance at Walmart in Cedar Falls for over 20 years.

He loved scratch-off tickets and watching TV, especially The Price Is Right!

Bill is survived by his brothers, Richard Eifert of Cedar Falls and Lewis (Joyce) Eifert of Waterloo; sisters, Hazel (Ron) Hurley of Cedar Falls and Betty Devick of Des Moines; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents and three brothers, Robert Daringer, Ralph Daringer and Gary Eifert.

Visitation: 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM, Friday, February 24, 2023, at Locke on 4th, 1519 West 4th St., Waterloo, 319-233-6138.

He is to be cremated and burial will be a later date in Garden of Memories Cemetery, Waterloo.

Memorials may be directed to the family. Condolences may be left at www.LockeFuneralServices.com.