March 29, 1948-February 8, 2023

William Edward Christopher “Chris” Harshbarger, 74, passed away Wednesday, February 8, 2023 at Cedar Valley Hospice Home in Waterloo.

Chris was born March 29, 1948, in Waterloo, the son of Darwyn and Helen (McCarville) Harshbarger. He is the 4th child in a hierarchy of 5. Chris grew up in Waterloo, attended OLVA, and graduated from Columbus High School in 1967. He attended West Texas University before transferring to the University of Minnesota in Mankato where he received his B.S. degree in social work in 1972.

Chris worked for the West Central Community Mental Health Center from 1971-1975. He and his wife Kathy and their children, John and Kate, moved to Waterloo in 1976, where Chris directed programs for the aging for 13 years. He then served 3 years as the V.P. and GM for the Mudd Agency. Ultimately, Chris formed his own ad agency, Ad-Fax, which he operated until 2022 when cancer got the best of him.

Chris was Chair of the Waterloo Chamber of Commerce, a Trustee of Union Township, a board member of the Martyr Retreat House, V.P. of the National Association of Area Agencies on Aging, a member of the Boys & Girls Club of Black Hawk County, and active with innumerable non-profit agencies. Chris had a reputation for getting things done! Many people reached out to him for his help.

Chris is survived by his wife, Kathy Harshbarger of Cedar Falls; son, John (Missie) Harshbarger of Cedar Falls; daughter, Kate (Mike) Richey of Norwalk; sister, Toni Muller of Otter Creek; brother-in-law, Jim (Sue) Jarchow of Dubuque; sisters-in-law, Colleen Jarchow of LaCrosse, and Mary Harshbarger of Florida; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Paul Harsharger; infant brother, Stephen Harshbarger; and sister, Claire Anne Jacobsmeier.

Public visitation will be Saturday, February 18, 10:30am-12:30pm at St. Patrick Catholic Church with a Rosary starting at 12:30pm. Funeral Mass will begin at 1:00pm. Please join the family for reception immediately following Mass at the church. Mass will be livestreamed on the Hagarty Waychoff Grarup Facebook page.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Boys & Girls Club of the Cedar Valley, Cedar Bend Humane Society, or Goodwill of Waterloo.

