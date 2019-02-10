MANCHESTER — William Edward Lux, 93, of Delhi, formerly of Hopkinton and Manchester, died at home Friday, Feb. 8, of cancer.
He was born Oct. 17, 1925, in Hopkinton, son of Russell Ellsworth and Jean Jewell (Kirkwood) Lux. He graduated in 1943 from Hopkinton High School and enrolled at Cornell College in Mount Vernon. He served in the U.S. Navy from 1943-1946. He married Rosemary A. Craven on June 15, 1947, in South Bend, Ind. She died in 2010. He married Marcheta Roberta (Furman) Cooey on June 16, 2012. He received his bachelor’s degree in poultry husbandry from Iowa State University. He and his brother, Robert, owned and operated Lux Leghorn Land Farms.
Survived by: his wife, Marcheta Cooey Lux of Delhi; a brother, Robert Kirkwood (Gloria) Lux of Scottsdale, Ariz.; two sons, James William (Annette Andrews-Lux) Lux of Clinton, Wash., and David Andrew (Cindy) Lux of Cedar Falls; a daughter, Julia Kay (Craig) Thompson of Strawberry Point; a daughter-in-law, Patrice Lux of Louisville, Ky.; a stepson, Ralph (Donna) Cooey of Longmont, Colo.; a stepdaughter, Deborah (Tracy) Knake of Delhi; a stepdaughter-in-law, Barb Cooey (Danny) Shaffer of Potosi, Wis.; 13 grandchildren, Chris Lux, Christina Lux, Joshua (Trisha) Lux, Matthew (Claire) Thompson, Jared (Leah) Thompson, Mark (Carrie) Thompson, Anna (Sam) Danforth, Jonathan Thompson, Caleb (Susan) Lux, Christian Thompson, Nathan Lux, Shannon Lux, and Ashlyn Lux; 10 stepgrandchildren, Jim (Linda) Pingel, Jody Cooey, Ryan (Monica) Cooey, Justin (Cali) Thole, Kamin Loney, Candace (Dave) Meredith, Tyler (Katie) Cooey, Breana (Carson) Ray, Miranda (Adam) Kracke, and Austin (Kathleen Galloway) Knake.
Services: 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 11, at the United Methodist Church in Manchester, with burial with military funeral honors at 2 p.m. Monday at Hopkinton Cemetery, Hopkinton. Visitation will be from 2 to 5 p.m. today, Feb. 10, at the church and for an hour before services.
Condolences may left at www.leonard-mullerfh.com.
