November 17, 1930-May 3, 2021
WATERLOO-William E. “Bill” Ramsey, 90 of Waterloo went to Heaven Monday, May 3, 2021. Bill was born November 17, 1930 in Waterloo, son of Henry and Norma Dehn Ramsey. He graduated from high school in Clark, SD. Bill married Margaret T. Lubben on December 16, 1953, and they were married 67 years prior to her going to Heaven, December 13, 2020.
In 1960 Bill obtained his real estate license and spent the next 61 years doing what he loved, selling real estate. He always believed whether it was a first house or multiple houses, people were investing in their futures and he loved being a part of that. Bill was a graduate of the Realtor Institute and earned a CRB designation from the National Association of Realtors. He owned and operated Bill Ramsey Realtors until his retirement on May 3, 2021. Bill served as President of the Waterloo/Cedar Falls Board of Realtors and served as Director of The Iowa Association of Realtors, including a term as Vice President. Later in his practice he obtained his Certified General Appraisal license and served on condemnation juries and enjoyed traveling NE Iowa doing appraisals. Bill also enjoyed real estate development and was involved in several subdivisions around the area. He also loved investing in real estate and was actively trying to convince his daughters that he wanted just one more before he went to Heaven. At age 86 he bought his last investment which was a campground.
Bill enjoyed traveling and one of his greatest pleasures was when he was flying his Cessna 182. He was a member of the EAA 227 chapter and loved taking kids for rides as part of the Young Eagles Program.
Bill’s greatest love was for his Lord and Savior. He was a licensed pastor and had married many couples over the years and served as interim and fill in pastor when there was a need. He taught Bible studies in many small communities around Eastern Iowa and many of us have remembered in recent days when we drove him so he could prepare—because riding with him while he prepared and drove with his knees scared us too much. (The TV on the dash of the car was scary enough!) He was instrumental in starting several community churches and he spoke fondly of them in recent days, and we were heartened and blessed to see many of those people come to see him during his final days. In recent years he enjoyed being a member of Prairie Lakes Church. Bill served on the Board for Ireland Outreach for many years and has loved watching that mission flourish.
Donna and Bev want to thank all of you who have called, sent an email or a card and shared a story or memory of our father and our mother in recent days. It has been a great deal of comfort to the both of us.
Bill is survived by two daughters, Donna (Duane) Hoffman of Waterloo‚ and Beverly (Daryl) Abbott of Urbana; three grandchildren, Jennifer Snyder, Jaclyn (Jeremy) Epperson, and Daren Abbott; five great-grandchildren, Mason and Avery Epperson, and Claire, Isabelle, and Sam Snyder; sister, Esther Bradford of Altamonte Springs, FL, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins he loved getting to know and stay in touch with. He was preceded in death by his wife of 67 years, Margaret, whom he missed immensely, a granddaughter, Denean (Abbott) Bauer, and a brother Warren (Betty) Ramsey.
Memorial Services 10:30am Monday, May 10 at Locke Funeral Home. Family will greet friends an hour before the service. In lieu of flowers, direct memorials to the Ireland Outreach International or Cedar Valley Hospice. Visit www.LockeFuneralHome.com to leave condolences.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.