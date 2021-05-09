William E. “Bill” Ramsey

Bill’s greatest love was for his Lord and Savior. He was a licensed pastor and had married many couples over the years and served as interim and fill in pastor when there was a need. He taught Bible studies in many small communities around Eastern Iowa and many of us have remembered in recent days when we drove him so he could prepare—because riding with him while he prepared and drove with his knees scared us too much. (The TV on the dash of the car was scary enough!) He was instrumental in starting several community churches and he spoke fondly of them in recent days, and we were heartened and blessed to see many of those people come to see him during his final days. In recent years he enjoyed being a member of Prairie Lakes Church. Bill served on the Board for Ireland Outreach for many years and has loved watching that mission flourish.