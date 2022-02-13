July 28, 1932-February 7, 2022

CEDAR FALLS-William E. “Bill” Pierce, 89 of Cedar Falls, died Monday, February 7, 2022, at the Cedar Falls Health Center.

Bill was born July 28, 1932, in Cedar Falls, son of William Earl and Rose Jessop Pierce. Bill graduated from Cedar Falls High School. He served in the United States Army during the Korean War. Bill married Barbara J. Schulz on June 19, 1955, in Cedar Falls. She died September 11, 2002.

He worked at Rath Packing for a few years. Bill served as a Reserve Officer for Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office. Later, he worked for Cedar Falls Utilities for 33 years, retiring in 1990. He was a lifetime member of VFW Post # 1725 and served on the Honor Guard for VFW Post # 1623.

He is survived by his son, David Pierce of Cedar Falls; daughter, Kathleen Carpenter of Cedar Rapids; three grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; a great-great grandchild; and brother, Alan (Karen) Pierce of Center Point. Bill was preceded in death by his wife; a son in infancy; son in law, Roger Carpenter; and sister, Dorothy Sprague.

Visitation: 5:00 to 7:00pm Thursday, February 17, at Locke at Tower Park, 4140 Kimball Ave., Waterloo; burial will be in the Garden of Memories Cemetery at a later date. Memorials may be directed to Cedar Valley Hospice or the American Cancer Society. Locke at Tower Park is in charge of the arrangements. Visit www.lockefuneralservices.com to leave condolences.